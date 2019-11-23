Signatures taken for MLAs' attendance misused for oath, says Nawab Malik

In a veiled attack at Ajit Pawa, who took took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday said his party had taken signature from the MLAs for the attendence which were later misused. "We had taken signatures from the MLAs for attendence, it was misused as a basis for the oath," Malik told the reporters.

He further said that this government which was formed by cheating will lose in the Assembly as all the MLAs are with them. (Read: "Ye dhoke se banayi gayi sarkar hai aur ye vidhan sabha ke floor pe haaregi, saare vidhayak hamare saath hain (this government which was formed by cheating will lose in the Assembly, all the MLAs are with us").

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar's daughter and senior NCP leader Supriya Sule has confirmed that the Nationalist Congress Party has split. Sule has put up a story on Whatsapp which states: "Party and family split." Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad Pawar is said to have back stabbed his uncle to ally with the BJP.

She also posted an emotional status which read: "Who do you trust in life... never felt so cheated in my life...Defended him loved him... look what I get in return."

The Nationalist Congress Party, which was in talks with the Congress and the Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra, was on Saturday left shell-shocked after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis along with Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar took oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state, respectively.

Many NCP leaders described the Ajit Pawar's move as "backstabbing".

In the wake of dramatic political developments in the state, security has been beefed up at offices of political parties and leaders' residences to prevent untoward incidents.

