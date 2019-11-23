Image Source : 'Party and family split': Supriya Sule's Whatsapp status confirms split within NCP

Sharad Pawar's daughter and senior NCP leader Supriya Sule has confirmed that the Nationalist Congress Party has split. Sule has put up a story on Whatsapp which states: "Party and family split." Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad Pawar is said to have back stabbed his uncle to ally with the BJP.

Supriya Sule, Senior NCP leader and daughter of Sharad Pawar's latest Whatsapp status,her office confirms statement as well pic.twitter.com/cRksZyrNJK — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar and his daughter and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule should join the Union Cabinet of Prime mInister Narendra Modi and help strengthen the country and the Bharatiya Janata Party government with their experience and knowledge.

Sharad Pawar may have been informed by the BJP and told to keep quiet and let things continue as per the wishes of the people of the state and country, Athawale said.

"Now, I call upon Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule to join the cabineta Pawar Saheb can be given some crucial portfolio and with his vast knowledge and experience, can contribute to strengthen the government and the country," Athawale said.

His statement came just hours after Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar was appointed Deputy to Maharashtra Chief Minsiter Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP in what is being termed as an early morning coup, as Shiv Sena and Congress were left baffled after an announcement on Friday night that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be the next Chief Minister.

Pawar termed the move by Ajit Pawar to form a government with the BJP as "his personal decision and not of the NCP".

