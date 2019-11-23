Image Source : ANI Sanjay Raut claims Ajit Pawar backstabbed Sharad Pawar; says his body language was suspicious

Reacting to Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar as deputy Chief Minister, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who was spearheading the media fantasy of a NCP-Sena-Congress dream government in Maharashtra, on Saturday alleged that the new Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has "back-stabbed" the people of the state and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Addressing the media, Sanjay Raut said, "Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar have got nothing to do with this. Sharad Pawar had no information. Ajit Pawar's place is inside Arthur Road Jail and now he will be deputy CM. What happens in dead of night is evil."

Coming down heavily on Ajit Pawar, Raut said that Ajit Pawar has stabbed Maharashtra in the back and has cheated Sharad Pawar. he further claimed that Ajit's body language during last night's meeting was also such that it roused suspicion. "He could not meet our eye," he said.

"Uddhav Thackeray ji and Sharad Pawar ji are in touch and will meet also today, they might also address the media together. But fact is that Ajit Pawar and the MLAs supporting him have insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharashtra," he added.

Before his presser, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar took to twitter to say that Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government was his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

He added that the NCP does not support or endorse the decision.

In a dramatic turn of events, Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister, along with Ajit Pawar taking oath as the deputy chief minister.

Minutes after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday congratulated him and his deputy NCP’s Ajit Pawar. PM Modi said he was confident the two leaders would work diligently for the future of the state.

The two were sworn-in at a function in the Raj Bhavan held around 8 a.m. in the presence of a few BJP and NCP leaders, and other government officials.

Soon afterwards, Fadnavis said that the Governor would give them a letter instructing when to prove the new government's majority on the floor of the Assembly.

He added that the cabinet would be expanded at a later date.

A letter was issued from Union Home Ministry simultaneously that said that President's Rule was lifted from Maharashtra.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said that after the elections, the Shiv Sena which had secured a clear majority in alliance with BJP rejected the public mandate and was engaged in forming the government with some other parties necessitating President's Rule in Maharashtra.

Since it did not appear possible for those three parties to form a 'khichdi' (hotch-potch') government and in order to provide a stable government to the state the decision was taken.

"Along with Ajit Pawar and support of others, we submitted a list to the Governor who discussed the issue with the centre to conclude that a viable government could be formed," Fadnavis said.

Accordingly, after discussing with the Centre, the Governor invited Fadnavis and Pawar to form the government which was sworn-in.

On his part, Ajit Pawar said that giving the state a stable government was the need of the hour which did not appear to be happening.

"I was tired of the continuous negotiations going on and so decided to go with Fadnavis and give a stable government to the state," Pawar said.