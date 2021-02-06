'Her farewell decided': Nadda tears into Mamata as he flags off BJP Parivartan Yatra in Bengal

Image Source : JP NADDA/TWITTER 'Mamata govt's farewell decided': Nadda tears into Mamata as he flags off BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Bengal

BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday flagged off the party's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Nabadwip in West Bengal's Nadia district. He asserted that the people have decided to bid farewell to the Mamata Banerjee government in the assembly elections. He accused the TMC government of politicising the administration and criminalizing the police.

Nadda said that the TMC's slogan of "Maa, Mati, Manush" (mother, land and people) has been reduced to "dictatorship, tolabaji (extortion) and (Muslim) appeasement.

He said the TMC dispensation has betrayed the trusth people had reposed in it.

Nadda alleged that only the ruling TMC leaders have benefitted under Mamata Banerjee and even funds meant for relief in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan were misappropriated by them.

Taunting over the issue of Mamata's anger over slogans of "Jai Shri Ram", Nadda asked if it was wront to connect with the culture of one' own country.

"Why does she hate 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan so much? Is it wrong to connect with the culture of one's own country? They (the TMC) want to negate the country's culture for the sake of vote-bank politics," he said.

Talking about the insider-outsider debate started by Banerjee in the run up to the assembly elections likely in April-May, the BJP chief said the state leadership of his party will protect the culture of West Bengal and steer it to progress.

"The Mamata Banerjee government has politicised the administration, criminalised the police and institutionalised corruption," he alleged.

He later flagged off an improvised 'Rath' as part of the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' to bring about a change in West Bengal from Nabadwip, the birthplace of 15th century saint Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate two of the other four such 'Rath Yatra' slated later this month.

