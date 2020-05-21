Image Source : ANI AAP no to take part in opposition parties meet called by Sonia Gandhi: Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh on Thursday said that the Aam Aadmi Party will not take part in the video conference meeting of opposition parties called by Congress President Sonia Gandhi tomorrow. Gandhi had called the meeting to discuss the plight of migrant workers trying to reach home on foot amid the nationwide lockdown.

Aam Aadmi Party will not take part in video conference meeting of opposition parties called by Congress President Sonia Gandhi tomorrow: AAP leader Sanjay Singh to ANI pic.twitter.com/BG5gLMQvan — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

The video conference meeting convened by the congress president on Friday afternoon will be attended by leaders of several opposition parties. Over 20 opposition parties are set to discuss the strategies over migrant workers issues.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has confirmed that the Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will join the video conference meeting of opposition parties.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage