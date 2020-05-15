The world on knees, courtesy the coronavirus crisis

Image Source : AP FILE

Written by: Nidhi Verma

Even though we claim to have taken giant strides in science and technology, yet a ruthless virus continues to paralyze the entire planet through and through. Had this been in the world of fictional cartoons or Hollywood's beyond-the-imagination scripts, it would have still been believable. But alas! We are one of the unfortunate lots who are witnessing such devastation, and, in a way, getting the taste of our own medicine.

With over 4.5 million cases worldwide and more than 3 lakh deaths, the devil is sparing none. What's worse is that the count is still on. It continues. A number of young deaths have further made the situation even worse.

Meanwhile, the sight of scores of migrant laborers walking on foot pains us all as also the horror of the so-called privileged class being prisoned in their homes who fear for their lives. The entire world has come to a standstill where nothing on the earth appears to work out.

This pandemic could engulf you, me, and everyone, leaving us wondering if we are actually as powerful and capable as we believe ourselves to be, against the magnificent nature around us.

And, if tomorrow we find any cure for the virus, will we get back to abusing nature and its glory? When the greed, insensitivity, and selfishness of a man mounts to a point that he damages the balance of nature, Mother Earth's wrath forgives none.

What we need to remind ourselves is the fact that nature has its own ways of teaching us. We better not dare to show the audacity to rule it, or else, our very existence may come in danger.

(Nidhi Verma, the author is a banker. The views expressed in the article are entirely her own)

