Will Twitter be less 'polluted'... just like Elon Musk's Tesla!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Elon Musk is buying Twitter at a cost of $44 billion.

Mother earth needed protection and there came 'Cowboy' Elon Musk to rid her of the pollutants -- coal fumes, gases, fossil burning, CO2 emission and all sundry. The larger question post his acquisition of Twitter is, will it become less polluting now? The image below pushes this line of questioning.

Image Source : INDIA TV Elon Musk is buying Twitter at a cost of billion.

Clearly, the first thought would be to assess — Is Twitter Polluting? The answer for a vast populace is YES. Lest we forget the mass carnage at the Capitol Hill, march on the Red Fort on Republic Day, lucious and degrading comments against Beauty Queens, or even politically coloured rape case.

Numerous outages have confirmed this line of thought and have driven Twitter to reframe and reposition its 'edit policy'. While a huge number of critics have slammed Twitter for its alleged Left Orientation, the social media platofrm has reshaped its postings and taken down numerous posts over time. It has even blocked the Former President of The United States, Mr. Doland Trump - by the way, he is still blocked on Twitter.

So one of the big questions is -- Will Musk now unblock Mr. Trump?

Elon Musk has been super active in the past few weeks ever since he became the largest shareholder of the company. He posted several polls on Twitter asking its billions of users across the world about their experience with the social media platform. He flagged issues such as free-speech, asking users whether there is a need for an edit button, or highlighting that some of the top accounts on the platform post very little content.

But Musk has been very vocal about one thing, which is, has Twitter done justice to free speech policy? In one of his early polls, Musk had asked, "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?"

"Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle? The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully... Is a new platform needed," he had asked.

So now when Elon Musk has finally achieved his goal of acquiring Twitter, a platform widely used across the world, trusted by news organisations, information spread booster, stage for all the virtual discussions covering aspects of life... what can change now?

As Elon Musk puts Twitter on 'charge', what can change?

Image Source : INDIA TV Elon Musk, the world's richest man, is spending USD 44 billion to acquire Twitter with the stated aim of turning it into a haven for “free speech.

Free speech vs negativity, how one would differentiate

Elon Musk has been talking about eliminating negativity from the platform, but it would be a big challenge for him at the same time as he also advocates practicing free speech.

For example, any tweet or comments by an 'xyz' user could be seen as negative by some but at the same time it would also have to be looked from the prism of free speech, so how will the new boss achieve his objectives?

Verifying what's real or fake

Another big challenge for Elon Musk will be to scrutinize which information, photo, or video is authentic or fake. Will we see new technology, tools, options while sharing audio-visual content?

Will Twitter now feature edit button?

It is been an unending debate among Twitter users over the need of having an edit button. Some say that there is definitely a need for it while some are of the opinion that the lack of an edit button is something that is unique to the platform and keeps users on their toes while tweeting any information because you can't edit it... therefore it somewhere maintains responsibility at the user's end.

Will Elon Musk make Twitter less polluted just like his Tesla?

Twitter is for all. With people from every religion, caste, sex, colour, organisations, and aspect of life having their presence on the platform paving way for the infinite flow of information, thoughts, and comments, over time many feel that it has become polluted.

Because with such a heavy load of information, it really becomes a challenging task to verify each and every contest being shared on the platform... so are we going to see a total transformation of the microblogging platform... will it touch new heights.

Elon Musk is just not like any regular businessman, he has proven his capabilities in whichever arena he had placed his foot, be it the most popular electric car maker or advancing into space technology.

So is Twitter ready for Elon Musk to happen?

A deal between billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and Twitter Inc was finally confirmed making Tesla CEO the new boss of the microblogging site who is purchasing the company at a whopping $44 Billion.

ALSO READ | How Twitter takeover by Elon Musk could make its misinformation problems worse | Explained

ALSO READ | Twitter confirms sale of company to Elon Musk for $44 billion