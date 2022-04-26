Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Finland, Sweden's NATO ambition irks Russia - Is World War III 'inevitable' now?

The Russia-Ukraine has been ongoing for more than 60 days now with no sign of ceasefire. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday even warned that Ukraine risks is provoking World War III and said the threat of a nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated.” COMPLETE COVERAGE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, its apparent goal was the lightning capture of Kyiv, the capital. But the Ukrainians, with the help of Western weapons, thwarted the push and forced President Vladimir Putin's troops to retreat. Moscow now says its goal is to take the Donbas, the mostly Russian-speaking industrial region in eastern Ukraine. While both sides say the campaign in the east is underway, Russia has yet to mount an all-out ground offensive and has not achieved any major breakthroughs.

Sweden and Finland vouch for NATO seat

The governments of Sweden and Finland have agreed to submit NATO applications at the same time and that it will happen in the middle of next month. The Finnish newspaper Iltalehti said that the Swedish government has expressed a wish to Finland that they apply together in the week ending May 22, and Swedish government sources confirmed the information to Sweden’s Expressen tabloid. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to growing support in Sweden and Finland, Russian neighbours, for joining NATO.

Though not members, both Nordic countries closely cooperate with NATO, allowing, among other things, the alliance’s troops to exercise on their soil. Helsinki and Stockholm have also substantially intensified their bilateral defense cooperation in the past years.

Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia has warned Sweden and Finland about the consequences of joining NATO.

A situation similar to World War I

World War I, which was considered as first global war the world had witnessed ever, was fought between 1914 and 1918. Over 30 nations were part of the military conflict. The majority joined on the side of the Allies, including Serbia, Russia, France, Britain, Italy and the United States. On the other sider were Germany, Austria-Hungary, Bulgaria and the Ottoman Empire, who together were called Central Powers.