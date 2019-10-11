Video shows massive fire in Los Angeles

Fire in Los Angeles.

Massive fire broke out in Los Angeles on Thursday. The wildfire fueled by Santa Ana winds has closed two freeways. The raging fire has forced evacuations around Los Angeles. According to fire officials, the Saddleridge fire had consumed more than 4,600 acres by 3 am on Friday. The highways have been closed due to heavy smoke. Mandatory evacuations were ordered in the Granada Hills, Porter Ranch and Oakridge Estates neighbourhoods.

In the video, a huge fire can be seen raging. Several homes were seen burning in Granada Hills. LA fire department said an unknown number of homes were potentially threatened.

The blaze comes as hot, dry winds are raising concerns that the region’s largest utility could widen power shutoffs to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires.

