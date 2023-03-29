'Heading towards possible partition of UK': Pakistan-origin leader demands Scotland's independence from Sunak

Follow us on Image Source : AP Scotland’s governing party elected Humza Yousaf and UK PM Rishi Sunak.

Nearly two days after Scotland elected Humza Yousaf of Pakistani origin as its first leader despite his strong pitch for an independent country, social media flooded with speculations that the dispute between a Muslim and a Hindu leader-- Rishi Sunak-- may divide Britain into two parts. Some compared it with the partition of India and Pakistan by the Britishers.

Notably, Yousaf is the first person of colour and the first Muslim to lead the country of 5.5 million people. The 37-year-old Glasgow-born son of South Asian immigrants, during his first speech, paid tributes to his grandparents who had migrated from Pakistan's Punjab.

Scotland's demand for independence is not new

His party, Scottish National Party (SNP), has been pitching for a separate country since 2014. During his election campaigns, the newly elected leader again pitched his voice for a separate state from the United Kingdom.

Scottish voters backed remaining in the UK in a 2014 referendum that was billed as a once-in-a-generation decision. The SNP wants a new vote, but the central government in London has refused to authorize one, and the UK Supreme Court has ruled that Scotland can’t hold one without London’s consent.

Yousaf said he would ask the Conservative government in London for authorization to hold a new referendum. However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office said the answer remained no.

“To those in Scotland who don’t yet share the passion I do for independence, I will aim to earn your trust by continuing to govern well,” Yousaf said.

Netizens crack jokes

Meanwhile, this triggered a meme fest on social media where netizens cracked jokes over the fight between two leaders. Some said, "History is repeating"-- a weird reference to when the Britishers divided India into two parts.

"Scotland's new First Minister is a Muslim of Pakistani descent. Britain's Prime Minister is a Hindu of Indian descent. They will now be presiding over the possible partition of the United Kingdom. Absolute banger of a post-colonial callback, no notes," said Laurie Penny,

a social media user.

"Much excitement in the family WhatsApp group this morning at the prospect of an Indian and a Pakistani bringing about the partition of Britain," added another user.

