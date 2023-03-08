Rishi Sunak warns illegal immigrants against entering UK, says 'Migrants cannot apply for asylum'

Follow us on Image Source : AP The UK has laws allowing illegal immigrants to claim asylum after crossing the border.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced strict laws against illegal immigrants in a bid to stop them from crossing borders via the English Channel.

The British Indian leader had made cracking down on this illegal route between the UK's sea border with neighbouring France among his top priorities for the year.

"If you come here illegally, you can't claim asylum. You can't benefit from our modern slavery protections. You can't make spurious human rights claims and you can't stay," Sunak took to Twitter to warn illegal immigrants.

The new legislation would place a duty on the home secretary to remove anyone arriving on a small boat to Rwanda or a "safe" third country "as soon as reasonably practicable" and ban them from returning permanently.

Sunak, who has made 'stopping the boats,' one of his top priorities said, "Make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay."

"Illegal migration is not fair on British taxpayers, it is not fair on those who come here legally and it is not right that criminal gangs should be allowed to continue their immoral trade. I am determined to deliver on my promise to stop the boats," he added.

The government has long been trying to tackle the rise in numbers of asylum seekers making the dangerous crossing from France to the UK. However, it is not clear how exactly the government is proposing to limit the rights of asylum seekers.

Sunak, Braverman plans to introduce law against illegal immigration

Sunak along with his Indian-origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman is now planning to table the legislation in Parliament next week to address the issue.

“Make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay,” Sunak told the ‘Sunday Express’ newspaper.“I have made the issue of illegal migration one of my top five priorities – pledging to stop the boats once and for all," he further added.

