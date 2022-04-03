Sunday, April 03, 2022
     
6 dead, at least 9 injured in apparent mass shooting in California's Sacramento

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning.  

Sacramento (California) Published on: April 03, 2022 18:08 IST
Image Source : AP

Emergency personnel walk near the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento

Police in California say six people are dead and at least nine others have been injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.” Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.

Residents were asked to avoid the area, which is packed with restaurants and bars that leads to the Golden One Center, where the Sacramento Kings play basketball.

