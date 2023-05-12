Pakistan: Firing outside Islamabad HC, Imran Khan present inside court premises, say reports

Follow us on Image Source : AP Paramilitary troops arrive to take position to ensure security at the premises of Islamabad High court, where Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan had appeared earlier in the day, in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Islamabad: Firing incidents have been reported outside Islamabad High Court in Pakistan as the former Prime Minister Imran Khan was awaiting a safe passage to leave the court premises, reports said on Friday.

According to Dawn.com, Islamabad Police has confirmed the firing incident. No casualties have been reported so far.

"All policemen were safe, search teams are checking the vicinity," Islamabad Police tweeted.

Imran Khan was earlier produced in the court for hearings in several cases. He was yet to leave the court when the firing was reported.

The security in the area has been enhanced and the situation is said to be normal now.

As part of the security arrangement, snippers have been deployed at the court premises.

Imran Khan gets protective bail in corruption case

Earlier in the day, in a temporary relief, a special bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted Imran Khan protective bail in a corruption case.

A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz heard the Al-Qadir trust corruption case, a day after the Supreme Court termed Khan's arrest from the IHC premises on Tuesday as “invalid and unlawful”.

The IHC's decision to grant Khan a two-week reprieve from arrest came hours after he warned of countrywide unrest if he was arrested again, Geo News reported.

Khan, 70, arrived at the court shortly after 11:30 am local time amid tight security and underwent the biometric identification process and other formalities.

The hearing was delayed for nearly two hours due to security reasons.

Earlier, the two judges left the courtroom amid pro-Khan slogan shouting by a lawyer. The upset judges later announced that the hearing will resume after Friday prayers.

Dawn News reported that Khan's lawyers had filed four additional requests which urged the IHC to club all the cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and to direct authorities to provide details of the cases registered against him.

Khan was arrested from the premises of the IHC on Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued an arrest warrant against him.

