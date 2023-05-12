Imran Khan Row: PM Shehbaz Sharif slams 'liars' PTI leaders for pushing Pakistan to 'destruction'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Imran Khan Row: PM Shehbaz Sharif slams Opposition for pushing Pakistan to 'destruction'

Imran Khan Row: The Islamabad High Court on Friday granted two-week bail to Pakistan's former Prime Minister and PTI's chief Imran Khan in connection with a corruption case he was facing. Earlier on May 9, Khan was arrested by the rangers from outside the Islamabad court in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Earlier in the day, Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif lashed out at PTI chief Khan and his party for pushing the cash-strapped country towards "destruction". Also, he described Khan's party as "liars."

Sharif's reaction comes on the day when Imran Khan appeared before the Islamabad High Court seeking bail. While addressing the federal cabinet, Sharif also questioned the court's silence over the jailing of leaders of his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party during Khan's tenure. Sharif also termed the PTI's chief claim that a US-backed conspiracy led to the ouster of his government as "untrue".

Sharif slammed PTI

Pak's PM said that PTI Chairman and his party people are “liars” and are pushing Pakistan towards "destruction". He further claimed that more than one National Security Committee has labelled Khan's allegations as false.

"The currency is navigating through difficult times, and the challenges we inherited are contributing immensely to aggravating the situation," Pakistani media quoted Sharif while he pointed to the precarious economic conditions of cash-strapped Pakistan.

Widespread Protests in Pakistan

Sharif's comment came in the wake of widespread protests triggered by Khan's arrest from the IHC on Tuesday where he appeared for a hearing in a corruption case.

Sharif said the PTI protesters disrespected the martyrs of the country in a way that was not even done by “our enemies”. “The attacks on army installations … there can be no greater terrorism in the country,” he said.

