Pakistan EC asked to probe PTI foreign funding case

Image Source : AP Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan

Dissident founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Akbar S Babar, who filed the foreign funding case against his party, has filed another application demanding the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to investigate into the matter itself instead of the scrutiny committee constituted for this purpose.

The development comes three days after the ECP decided to hear the five-year-old foreign funding case against Imran Khan's party on a daily basis.

In his six-page application to the ECP on Saturday, Babar accused the PTI of "delaying the proceedings being carried out by the scrutiny committee", The Express Tribune reported.

He requested the ECP to take possession of the scrutiny committee's records of the PTI bank accounts and probe into the case itself.

Babar claimed that the PTI had not presented "authentic records" to the scrutiny committee during their 42 meetings. He added that the ECP had already held seven hearings on the matter and 16 directives of the committee had been ignored by Khan's party.

Babar had filed the foreign funding case in November 2014, alleging that nearly $3 million in illegal foreign funds were received through two offshore companies and that money was sent through "hundi" channels from the Middle East to the accounts of "PTI employees".

ALSO READ | Seems Nawaz Sharif recovered with a glance at aeroplane', Pakistan PM Imran Khan takes a dig

ALSO READ | Pakistan's inflation due to previous government's flawed policies: Imran Khan