'Seems Nawaz Sharif recovered with a glance at aeroplane', Pakistan PM Imran Khan takes a dig

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took a dig at former PM Nawaz Sharif on Friday saying it is a matter to probe whether he (Sharif) recovered with just a glance at the aeroplane?

Sharif, who is facing a jail term following allegations of corruption, had been granted permission by the court to fly to London for treatment.

Though, Imran decided not to interfere in Sharif's medical trip abroad, he had to face the ire of his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf members who were opposing the former Prime Minister's trip since the beginning.

As soon as Sharif reached London, his pictures went viral on social media showing him in a comparatively better condition as he seemed to be relaxed in the plane. The pictures fuelled the criticism.

Addressing a gathering in Punjab's Mianwali province, after laying the foundation stone for a hospital, Imran said when I saw Nawaz Sharif climbing the stairway to the plane, I suddenly recalled the doctors' report. The report stated that "the patient is suffering from heart problems along with kidney ailment and high diabetes. If he is not given permission to go for treatment, he may die any time".

Imran said: "I am thinking that how he recovered with just a glance of the plane or the London air made him well. It is a matter to probe. I again saw the report which said his heart is not well, diabetes is high and platelet counts are low. But when I saw him climbing stairs, I said 'Oh God! you are great'."