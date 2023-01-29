Pakistan: Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Islamabad; no damage or injuries reported

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Pakistan: Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Islamabad

Pakistan earthquake: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale struck Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Sunday afternoon. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at around 1:24 PM and the epicentre was in Tajikistan.

The depth of the earthquake was measured at 150 km and had a longitude of 69.65 East and a latitude of 38.65 North. Meanwhile, no damage or injuries have been reported so far.

Earlier in November 2022, an earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale had hit Islamabad. The epicentre, with a depth of 120km was determined to be at 36.17 degrees north latitude and 71.68 degrees east longitude, the National Center for Seismology had said.

Has Earth's inner core stopped rotating?

It should be mentioned here earthquake data has hinted that the inner core of the Earth has stopped rotating faster than the rest of the planet, but not all researchers agree, according to a Nature report.

The rotation of the Earth's solid inner core may have recently paused and could be reversing, according to a study published in Nature Geoscience.

(With inputs from agencies)

