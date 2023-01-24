Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, epicenter in Nepal

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Delhi earthquake: Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.8 on the richter scale while the epicentre was in Nepal.

The tremors were felt in and around Delhi for about 30 seconds.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal at 2:28 pm today, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

On Monday, an earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale was reported in Bishnupur, Manipur.

The earthquake, with epicentre in the Mela area of Bajura district in Sudurpaschim province, hit the region at 2:43 PM local time, Lokvijaya Adhikari, head of the Earthquake Measurement Centre, was quoted as saying by Ekantipur news portal.

There was no immediate report of damage to life or property.

Monika Dahal, who is head of the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center, said that the quake measuring 5.9-magnitude was felt in the wider areas of Western Nepal.

In December 2022, three tremors jolted Western Nepal in quick succession.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

ALSO READ | Mild intensity Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir