Firing at Italian plane while taking off from Kabul International Airport

Amid unstable situation in Afghanistan during Taliban take over, an unknown gunman on Thursday opened fire from a Hill in north of Kabul on an Italian plane C130 while it was taking off from Kabul International Airport.

Just moments after the plane took off, two massive blasts rocked Kabul airport, killing several people and many more injured (developing story). Though the plane had safely arrived in Kuwait with no consequences.

Meanwhile, an Afghan man Adam Khan said he saw several people who appeared to be killed or wounded in an explosion among crowds waiting outside one of the gates to Kabul airport.

Adam Khan said some people appeared to be missing body parts adding he was about 30 meters (yards) from the spot where the blast took place.

The explosion occurred as western nations are struggling to evacuate people following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

There were reports during the day by the west warning of a possible attack at the airport as the Taliban was against Afghan people trying to evacuate from the country.

