Taliban, Northern Alliance reach peace agreement, agree not to attack each other: Report

Afghanistan crisis: The agreement reached between the two parties will be announced during a press conference by the Taliban and Northern Alliance.

New Delhi Published on: August 26, 2021 16:16 IST
The talks between the two parties took place in the Charikar area of Parwan province in the last two days.

 

Amid the Afghanistan crisis, the Taliban and Northern Alliance have agreed from attacking each other, Geo News quoted sources as saying. This could come as a significant development at a time when the Taliban is on a spree in its conquest to capture the country.

Geo News quoted well-informed sources saying that the Taliban and Northern Alliance have decided not to attack each other following successful dialogues. 

The talks between the two parties took place in the Charikar area of Parwan province in the last two days. 

Moreover, the agreement reached between the two parties will be announced during a press conference by the Taliban and Northern Alliance.

