Taliban stop 140 Afghan Hindu-Sikh pilgrims from visiting Delhi

The Taliban have stopped 140 Afghan Hindu-Sikhs who were scheduled to arrive later today in Delhi from Afghanistan's capital Kabul on an annual pilgrimage tour. Partap Singh (Afghan origin), president of Gurdwara Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji, New Mahavir Nagar, said that the group was coming to attend the celebrations organised to commemorate the 400th Birth Anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

"A kirtan darbar is scheduled on Sunday. Many members of our community from various parts of the world have already arrived to attend the same. Unfortunately, the Taliban denied them access to the Kabul Airport," Singh said.

"400th Birth Anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur is a lifetime event and millions of Hindus and Sikhs are celebrating the same in a glorified manner. It is sad to note that our brothers and sisters from Afghanistan aren’t being allowed for pilgrimage. Each year our Afghan origin community organises pilgrimage tours to India to visit historical gurdwaras in India and this year the visit was well preplanned," he said.

Guljeet Singh (Afghan Origin), President of Gurudwara Guru Nanak Sahib Ji, Vikaspuri, said that after the suspension of commercial international flights in Afghanistan due to the political situation "we have requested the government to facilitate their attendance at these mega celebrations".

"Regret to note that last night these law-abiding pilgrims were turned back by Taliban security forces from the airport after waiting for more than 15 hours in their convoys," he said.

"I appeal upon Taliban to facilitate an early departure of Afghan Hindu & Sikhs Pilgrims in the interest of humanity at the highest level. Hindu & Sikh community in Afghanistan has significantly contributed to the development and economic growth of the Islamic nation and they should be granted free and safe access to arrive and depart,” Puneet Singh, President of Indian World Forum, said.

India and other countries started evacuating their citizens from the war-ravaged country after the Taliban entered the presidential palace in Kabul on August 15 and declared its victory over the government after months of violence.

