BREAKING: Fidayeen attack outside Kabul airport, several feared injured

BREAKING: An explosion has been reported near Kabul airport in Afghanistan. According to latest inputs, the blast was heard near Abbey Gate of the airport. Meanwhile, firing was also heard around the blast site. Several people are feared to be injured in the incident.

Reports said that one of the attackers blew himself up in an apparent fidayeen attack while another opened firing at the crowd outside the airport.

According to a U.S. official, American service members, potentially two or three, are among those injured in the bombing.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby confirmed the explosion near the airport. However, he said that the casualties were not yet clear.

"We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can," Kirby said in a tweet.

The horrific explosion comes after the Western nations warned of a possible attack on Kabul’s airport in the waning days of a massive airlift, as thousands of Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule continued to flock to the gates. Several countries urged people to avoid the airport, where an official said there was a threat of a suicide bombing.

The airport, over the last week, has witnessed some of the most searing images of the chaotic end of America’s longest war and the Taliban’s takeover, as flight after flight took off carrying those who fear a return to the militants’ brutal rule.

Early Thursday, British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told the BBC that there was ”very, very credible reporting of an imminent attack” at the airport, possibly within “hours.” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said his country had received information from the U.S. and other countries about the “threat of suicide attacks on the mass of people.”

Late Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy had also warned citizens at three airport gates to leave immediately due to an unspecified security threat. Australia, Britain and New Zealand also advised their citizens Thursday not to venture out to the airport, with Australia’s foreign minister saying there was a “very high threat of a terrorist attack.”

