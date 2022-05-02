Imran says 'Reham Khan was paid to write against him'; here's what she claimed about ex-husband's sex life

Follow us on Image Source : FB/REHAM KHAN/PTI The book titled ‘Reham Khan’ is a 2018 controversial memoir written by Reham, a famous Pakistani British Journalist, filmmaker, and author.

Highlights Imran Khan said that Sharif family "paid a woman" to write a book against him

Khan was referring to his ex-wife Reham Khan

Reham Khan later took to Twitter to reply to Imran Khan's accusation

Ousted Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has alleged that the Sharif family "paid a woman" – a veiled reference to his ex-wife Reham Khan — to write a book against him during the 2018 general elections, asserting that the "mafia" is once again attempting his character assassination and might release something after Eid. Khan referred to the book in an indirect way for the first time since its publication in 2018 at a public gathering in Multan in Punjab province on Friday. “They are the people who paid a woman to write a book against me in the 2018 elections. They will once again go for my character assassination after Eid. For them I have a message … I will fight against them as long as I am alive.”

Reham Khan later took to Twitter to reply to Imran Khan's accusation.

What's the entire controversy

Reham revealed that Imran had sexual liaisons with several female leaders and had read explicit messages on Khan's phone.

"I didn't know anyone like him or his friends. It was a bizarre life. It was all sex, drugs and rock n' roll." --Reham Khan's autobiography

The book titled ‘Reham Khan’ is a 2018 controversial memoir written by Reham, a famous Pakistani British Journalist, filmmaker, and author. The book revolves around her journey as a journalist, her marriage with cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan and the political atmosphere in Pakistan. Reham, whose marriage with Imran Khan in 2015 ended after 10 months, wrote about what she described as the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman's sexual encounters and cocaine addiction.

Imran Khan had filed a petition to stop Reham's autobiography from being published in the country.

Also Read | Imran Khan takes away BMW X5 worth over ₹6 cr from PMO's pool. Here's what happened

What Imran said about his first wife Jemima Goldsmith

In the recent rally in Multan, Imran Khan The ex-premier also spoke about his first wife Jemima Goldsmith and said the UK-born TV personality had to go through court cases and face allegations of being a member of the Jewish lobby from the “Sharif mafia”. Khan also accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of ordering the most number of encounters during his tenure as the Punjab chief minister and vowed he would continue speaking against the “mafias”. He said Sharifs ran a whole campaign against Jemima, painting her as part of the Jewish lobby.

Since his ouster as the prime minister, Khan has been seeking public support against the “foreign conspiracy” and for conducting fresh elections in the country. During his speech, while urging the people to come out to support his narrative against what he calls “imported government”, Khan said that he would try to gather two million people in Islamabad to demand fresh elections in the country at the earliest. 'Will issue white paper on corruption' To a charged crowd, he also vowed to further expose the Sharif family by issuing a “White Paper” on their corruption cases. He alleged that the foreign powers had “imposed” corrupt rulers just because it was easier for them to control them.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party took out protest rallies across the country on April 10, a day after he lost a vote of no-confidence. Since then, Khan has attended rallies in several cities, including Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar.

ALSO READ | Breakthrough in Pakistan-IMF bailout talks as $8bn package approved

Latest World News