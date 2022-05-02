Imran Khan takes away BMW X5 worth over ₹6 cr from PMO's pool. Here's what happened

Follow us on Image Source : AP Imran Khan takes away BMW X5 from the prime minister's office

Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan took a BMW X5 on his way out as the country's premier, the country's Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has claimed. According to the details, the BMW X5 was basically a car from the Prime Minister's Office's pool for foreign delegations.

Aurangzeb said a prime minister can keep cars in his use only according to the law, Dawn news reported.

Aurangzeb further said the ousted premier insisted that he wanted to keep this car, although he had earlier criticised previous governments over expensive cars in the Prime Minister's House.

She added that the price of that car, when it was purchased in 2016, was 30 million PKR, which was now 60 million PKR, and if the bomb-proofing and bullet-proofing were factored in, the vehicle now cost around 150 million PKR.

Aurangzeb also said that Khan was the only prime minister who sold off gifts from foreign nations in their own countries.

She said Khan lowered the gift retention percentage from Toshakhana to 20 per cent to get those gifts and then raised it to 50 per cent, the report stated.

He then bought those gifts from the money taken from Farah Khan, a close friend of Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, who was making billions on his behest by taking bribes for the appointment of every government official in Punjab, the minister noted.

The minister also told the media that instead of declaring and submitting a handgun gifted by another country's diplomat into the Toshakhana, Khan smuggled that gun into Pakistan and kept it with himself.

"You are a thief, a cheat, a liar and a swindler but trying to pose yourself as a pious person only to hide the wrongdoings and corruption," the Information Minister said, referring to Khan.

(With inputs from IANS)

