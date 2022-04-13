Imran Khan in controversy again, this time over sale of 'gifted necklace'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Imran Khan in controversy over selling 'gifted necklace'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has surrounded himself with controversy once again, this time over a necklace. According to media reports, the country's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated the first inquiry against Khan for selling a 'gifted necklace'. Reports suggest the gifted necklace belongs to the 'Toshakhana' (state gift repository).

The report said that the necklace was sold to a jeweller in Lahore for Rs 180 million through Zulfi Bukhari, one of the closest aides of former premier Imran Khan.

According to the experts, public gifts can be kept in the personal closet by paying half price of it, but Imran Khan deposited a few lakh which was illegal.

Meanwhile, former special assistant to the prime minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari on Tuesday denied that there was any truth in the reports about the selling of a necklace.

Talking to Geo News, Zulfi Bukhari said that there never had been any talk about the necklace and the allegations were ill-founded and baseless.

