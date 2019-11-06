Ex-Pakistan PM Sharif discharged from hospital

Ex-Pak PM Sharif discharged from hospital

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was discharged from hospital on Wednesday after his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, was formally released from custody.

Sharif, who was actually discharged on Tuesday, had refused to be moved to his residence in Raiwind at the eleventh hour because Maryam had not been released from the prison despite the submission of surety bonds and passport to the court.

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that the three-time prime minister will not be treated at Sharif Medical Complex and will be treated at Sharif's residence where an ICU unit has been established under the supervision of the his personal physician Dr Adnan Malik.

The 69-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo was first taken to the government-run hospital in October after his health deteriorated.

Nawaz was granted bail on medical grounds by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation pertaining to Chaudhry Sugar Mills, and the Islamabad High Court granted an eight-week suspension of his seven-year sentence awarded by accountability court judge Arshad Malik in the Al Azizia Hill Metal Establishment corruption reference.

