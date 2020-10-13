Donald Trump dances to YMCA during election rally in Florida | Watch

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB @BRIANCLOWDUS US President Donald Trump, who returned to election campaign after testing negative for coronavirus, danced to Village People - YMCA in Florida.

With less than a month left for the US Presidential Election night, Donald Trump made a rocking comeback at an election rally in Florida after recovering from coronavirus. Trump, was back on poll campaign after White House Physician Dr Sean Conley in a memorandum issued Monday night said that the President tested negative on consecutive days using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card.

The President who was present in front of a huge crowd left everyone shocked when he danced to the exit song Village People 'YMCA', leaving the crowd amused.

Addressing his supporters, Donald Trump said, "I feel so powerful, I'll walk into that audience. I'll walk in there, I'll kiss everyone in that audience," Trump said in Sanford, Florida adding "I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women and the -- everybody. I'll just give everybody a big, fat kiss."

However, Trump, who just recoverd from coronavirus, did not wear a mask nor many others in the crowd.

Speaking to supporters, Trump said, "I am fighting to make sure we eradicate the virus, rebuild the economy and save our country from the radical left

Before he left for the rally, White House physician Sean Conley said that Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus "on consecutive days", in the first public disclosure about the US President's health status.

"Repeatedly negative antigen tests, taken in context with additional clinical and laboratory data, including viral load, subgenomic RNA, and PCR cycle threshold measurements, as well as ongoing assessment of viral culture date, all indicate a lack of detectable viral replication," Conley wrote in a memo.

The memo, however did not specify on which consecutive days Trump had tested negative. During Monday night's rally, the President offered sympathies to the people who have lost loved ones due to Covid-19.

"I have such respect for people in this country, the way they have handled it. It's been an incredible love fest," The Hill news website quoted Trump as saying.

"And sympathies from all of us to those people whose family members who have died, whose friends, I have lost friends."

Attacking his Democratic rival Joe Biden, Trump said, "He has no strength left. If he wins, the radical left will be running the country."

He accused the former Vice President of being controlled by "left-wing extremists" and described him as mentally unfit. Trump is scheduled to campaign in Pennsylvania on Tuesday and Iowa the following day.

Monday's rally came after Trump made his first public appearance at a White House event on October 10.

