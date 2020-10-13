Trump tests negative for coronavirus, says he feels 'powerful' and wants to 'kiss everyone'

Image Source : AP PHOTO/EVAN VUCCI President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Sanford, Fla.

US President Donald Trump has "tested negative on consecutive days" using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card, White House Physician Dr Sean Conley said in a memorandum issued Monday night.

"Repeatedly negative antigen tests, taken in context with additional clinical and laboratory data, including viral load, subgenomic RNA, and PCR cycle threshold measurements, as well as ongoing assessment of viral cultural data, all indicate a lack of detectable viral replication. This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC's guidelines for removal of transmission-based precautions, have informed our medical team's assessment that the President is not infectious to others," Conley said.

Making a comeback to his re-election campaign from the battle ground State of Florida on Monday, Trump said that he felt "so powerful" that he wanted to "kiss everyone" in the audience. "I feel so powerful. I'll walk into that audience. I'll walk in there, I'll kiss everyone in that audience. I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women...everybody," he said.

Trump said he was in great shape and that he was not an "old person", calling the people who criticise this statement as "sickest of them all."

Trailing behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the run up to the November 3 elections, he said that this is the most important election in the history of the United States.

"This is the most important election in the history of our country. And I used to say it in 2016. I'm sorry at the time. I thought it was. These people are crazy. We have to win," Trump said in his address to thousands of supporters.

"Most important we've ever had. Biden has made a corrupt bargain in exchange for his party's nomination. He's handed control to the socialist, the Marxist, and the left-wing extremists. And you know that. And he's got no strength left. He's got no power left. He's got nothing going," he said.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage