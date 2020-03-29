Image Source : AP (FILE) Coronavirus scare in Knesset: Benjamin Netanyahu's close aid's husband tests COVID-19 positive

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu's close advisor, Rivka Paluch's husband has tested positive for coronavirus raising red flags over Israeli top brass. As per Israeli local media, Paluch has been in close contact with the ministers in Netanyahu's cabinet, who have also undertaken the test in light of the latest revelation about her husband. The results of the tests will be available later in the day.

It, however, remains unclear whether Paluch came in direct contact with the Israeli Prime Minister recently.

Israel has thus far reported 3,865 cases of COVID-19 including 14 deaths.

COVID-19 cases in the world are nearing 700,000 with over 31,000 deaths. USA and Italy have been the worst affected countries by the pandemic.