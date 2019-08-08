Worried about Kashmiri children, women, tweets Malala Yousafzai

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Nobel laureate and Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai

Nobel laureate and Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai on Thursday said she was worried about the safety of Kashmiri children and women in the aftermath of the Indian government's decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two union territories.

"The people of Kashmir have lived in conflict since I was a child, since my mother and father were children, since my grandparents were young," Yousafzai tweeted.

Malala is the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize (2014) -- at the age of 16.

"Today I am worried about the safety of the Kashmiri children and women, the most vulnerable to violence and the most likely to suffer losses in conflict," she wrote further in her statement.

The 22-year-old Pakistani girl became a global icon after she fought for girls' education and human rights. She was shot by gunmen, who boarded her school bus in October 2012.

She continued her fight after her treatment in the UK.

India revoked Article 370 on August 6, following which Pakistan expelled the Indian envoy in Islamabad, downgraded its ties with India and suspended bilateral trade.