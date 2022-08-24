World's highest pier railway bridge on Jiribam–Imphal in Manipur takes shape | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @RAILMININDIA Noney Bridge, world's highest pier railway bridge takes shape

Jiribim-Imphal Railway Line: The Railways has shared a glimpse of the Noney Bridge -- world's highest pier railway bridge -- which is part of 111-km long railway line project between Jiribim-Imphal in Manipur.

The under-construction bridge is 141 m high and 703 m long. Once completed, it will drastically reduce travel time from 10-12 hours to 2.5 hours.

According to railways, 75 per cent of work on the bridge has been completed.

Almost 89.20 per cent of work on the project has been completed.

The Jiribhim-Imphal line has 52 tunnels out of which 48 have been completed. Out of 11 major bridges, substructure of 7 and superstructure of 5 completed have been completed.

Out of 129 minor bridges, 101 have been completed. Also, out of 11 railway stations, 6 have been completed.

The upcoming Jiribam-Imphal New Railway Line project will bring more tourism and economic prosperity in the entire Northeast India.

