Himachal: Railway bridge collapses due to heavy rains in Kangra | Watch horrifying VIDEO

The incident was captured on video, which is getting widely shared.

Earlier today, a cloudburst was reported in Dharmshala, that led to a landslide in the area.

Himachal Pradesh bridge collapse: In a horrifying video going viral on social media, the Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district collapsed amid continuous downpours and flash floods in the area on Saturday. It is a railway bridge constructed over the Chakki river. The incident was captured on video, which is getting widely shared.

Earlier today, a cloudburst was reported in Dharmshala, that led to a landslide in the area. Due to this, schools have been closed in Kangra, Kullu and Mandi areas of Himachal Pradesh.

The Kangra District administration has also warned tourists to not go near rivers, streams, and other water bodies. The Disaster Response authorities in the entire district are on alert and will respond to any situation as expeditiously as possible, the directive read. Locals have been asked to avoid any unnecessary movement outside their houses.

Meanwhile, three persons are missing after a house collapsed early Saturday morning during a landslide triggered by heavy rains in the Chamba district of the state. The incident took place around 4:30 am this morning at village Banet, in Chowari tehsil of the district, officials of the Chamba district emergency operation center (DEOC) said.

Meanwhile, on Friday a cloudburst and a landslide were reported in the Mandi area of the state. "We were intimated about a cloudburst situation from Segli in Mandi last night. By the time we reached, a huge landslide also occurred. The PWD is helping with opening up of the road and a team from the NDRF is moving to the spot to coordinate," said Mandi Deputy Commissioner, Arindam Chaudhary.

Heavy rains have been lashing the state and due to this roads in many areas are blocked.

