Image Source : FILE Woman killed, girl injured as mound of mud collapses in UP

A woman was killed and a young girl injured when a mound of mud that they were digging collapsed in Bans Barolia village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when Momin (20) and Roshni (9) were digging the mound and it collapsed, they said.

While Momin died on the spot, Roshini was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be stable.

ALSO READ | Man drowned during immersion of idols in pond in UP

ALSO READ | Four of family killed, one battling for life as car rams into truck