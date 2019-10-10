Thursday, October 10, 2019
     
Woman killed, girl injured as mound of mud collapses in UP

 The incident took place on Wednesday evening when Momin (20) and Roshni (9) were digging the mound and it collapsed.

Badaun Published on: October 10, 2019 13:35 IST
Woman killed, girl injured as mound of mud collapses in UP

A woman was killed and a young girl injured when a mound of mud that they were digging collapsed in Bans Barolia village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when Momin (20) and Roshni (9) were digging the mound and it collapsed, they said.

While Momin died on the spot, Roshini was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be stable.

