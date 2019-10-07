Image Source : FILE Four of family killed, one battling for life as car rams into truck

Four members of a family were killed and another was injured in an accident on the Agra-Lucknow expressway early Monday morning, police said.

The victims were returning to Gonda from Delhi when their car rammed into a stationary truck near Shahpur Tonda village under the jurisdiction of the Hasanganj Kotwali police station, they added.

The victims were rushed to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow, where Sunita Pandey, Akrati Pandey, Anshika Pandey and Brijesh Dwivedi succumbed to their injuries, while Chandrakamal Pandey was battling for life, the police said.

All the deceased were in the age group of 30 to 40 years, the police said, adding that they belonged to Gonda.

ALSO READ | Three killed, 7 injured in bus-car collision in Rajasthan

ALSO READ | Shiv Sena minister Tanaji Sawant's SUV rams into motorcycle, rider killed