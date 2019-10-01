Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Three killed, 7 injured in bus-car collision in Rajasthan

Three persons travelling in a bus died and seven others were injured on Tuesday when it overturned after colliding with a car in Rajasthan's ​​Sikar district, police said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Dhan Singh said the public transport bus going from Sikar to Salasar collided with the car near Sihot Chhoti village.

The bus overturned due to the impact of the collision and three passengers were killed while seven others were injured.

He said the injured have been rushed to a government hospital in Sikar and efforts are being made to identify those killed in the accident.

ALSO READ | Shiv Sena minister Tanaji Sawant's SUV rams into motorcycle, rider killed

ALSO READ | 16 killed, several others injured in Bolero-minibus collision in Rajasthan