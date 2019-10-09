Wednesday, October 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Man drowned during immersion of idols in pond in UP

Man drowned during immersion of idols in pond in UP

The incident took place Tuesday evening in Mahokhar village when Vinod Singh, while taking a bath during the immersion of idols of goddess Durga, drowned in deep waters in a pond, Station House Officer, Dehat Kotwali, Ramashray Yadav said.

PTI PTI
Banda Published on: October 09, 2019 16:05 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE

Man drowned during immersion of idols in pond in UP

 A 32-year-old man drowned during the immersion of idols of goddess Durga in a pond here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place Tuesday evening in Mahokhar village when Vinod Singh, while taking a bath during the immersion of idols of goddess Durga, drowned in deep waters in a pond, Station House Officer, Dehat Kotwali, Ramashray Yadav said.

Villagers pulled him out of the pond and took him to the primary health centre, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The body was handed over to Singh's family members after post-mortem, he said.

The matter is being investigated, Yadav said.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: 10 drown in separate incidents during idol immersion in Dholpur

ALSO READ | Six elephants drown, 2 rescued in Thai national park

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryShah takes on Congress over Article 370, Rafale shastra pooja