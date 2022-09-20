With govt in Punjab, can AAP find solution to Delhi's killer winter pollution due to stubble burning?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi, Punjab working together to stop stubble burning: Can this winter be different?

Paddy straw burning in Punjab is a major reason behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital in October and November. Farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue before cultivating wheat and potato. Will the days of eye-stinging, coughing, and nausea that Delhi residents have endured throughout each transition from autumn to winter over the past few years may finally come to an end? Delhi and Punjab are both ruled by Aam Aadmi Party and peopel are hoping this time both the state governments together put an end to Delhi's killer air pollution.

Can this winter be different?

AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi have come together to combat stubble burning, for which they will soon be launching a pilot project to manage crop residue.

What's the new project all about, can it really solve the issue?

Under the new project, a bio decomposer will be sprayed on 5,000 acres in Punjab. A Pusa bio decomposer will be sprayed on stubble following which the crop residue gets mixed in the soil. The Punjab government has made adequate preparations to prevent pollution caused by paddy stubble. Equipment are being provided to farmers on subsidy, awareness and surveillance teams have been formed in all districts.

Awareness and cash incentives for farmers

The Punjab government has proposed to give Rs 2,500 per acre to paddy growers. A massive awareness drive has been launched in the rural belt of Punjab to persuade farmers to manage the stubble.

Punjab generates around 20 million tons of paddy straw annually. In 2020, scientists at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute had come up with a Pusa bio decomposer, a microbial solution, which can decompose stubble and turn into manure in 15-20 days. The Delhi government had provided it free to farmers in the capital to manage stubble in non-basmati rice fields in 2020 and 2021.

