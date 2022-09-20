Tuesday, September 20, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. With govt in Punjab, can AAP find solution to Delhi's killer winter pollution due to stubble burning?

With govt in Punjab, can AAP find solution to Delhi's killer winter pollution due to stubble burning?

Farmers in Punjab set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue before cultivating wheat and potato which severely deteriorates the air quality in nearby states, especially Delhi.

Paras Bisht Written By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2022 12:17 IST
delhi pollution, delhi pollution today, delhi air pollution, supreme court, ncr, graded response act
Image Source : PTI Delhi, Punjab working together to stop stubble burning: Can this winter be different?

Highlights

  • Paddy straw burning in Punjab is a major reason behind air pollution in Delhi during winter
  • AAP governments in Punjab, Delhi have come together to combat stubble burning
  • Punjab govt has also proposed to give Rs 2,500 per acre to paddy growers

Paddy straw burning in Punjab is a major reason behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital in October and November. Farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue before cultivating wheat and potato. Will the days of eye-stinging, coughing, and nausea that Delhi residents have endured throughout each transition from autumn to winter over the past few years may finally come to an end? Delhi and Punjab are both ruled by Aam Aadmi Party and peopel are hoping this time both the state governments together put an end to Delhi's killer air pollution. 

 

Can this winter be different?

AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi have come together to combat stubble burning, for which they will soon be launching a pilot project to manage crop residue.

What's the new project all about, can it really solve the issue? 

Under the new project, a bio decomposer will be sprayed on 5,000 acres in Punjab. A Pusa bio decomposer will be sprayed on stubble following which the crop residue gets mixed in the soil. The Punjab government has made adequate preparations to prevent pollution caused by paddy stubble. Equipment are being provided to farmers on subsidy, awareness and surveillance teams have been formed in all districts.

Awareness and cash incentives for farmers

The Punjab government has proposed to give Rs 2,500 per acre to paddy growers. A massive awareness drive has been launched in the rural belt of Punjab to persuade farmers to manage the stubble. 

Also Read | 'If u show Kejriwal on your channel, we will...': Delhi CM claims PM's advisor threatens media

Related Stories
Yamuna river in Delhi will get back its fish by December 2023, claims Kejriwal's Minister

Yamuna river in Delhi will get back its fish by December 2023, claims Kejriwal's Minister

Delhi most polluted capital; fourth most polluted city in world, says World Air Quality Report

Delhi most polluted capital; fourth most polluted city in world, says World Air Quality Report

Delhi government issues 21 notices under anti-open burning drive

Delhi government issues 21 notices under anti-open burning drive

What's the source of Delhi's winter pollution? 60% from external sources, says study

What's the source of Delhi's winter pollution? 60% from external sources, says study

Follow zero-tolerance on pressure horns, honking, modified silencers: NGT tells Delhi govt

Follow zero-tolerance on pressure horns, honking, modified silencers: NGT tells Delhi govt

Delhi's fresh move to curb winter pollution: No heavy vehicles from Oct-Feb

Delhi's fresh move to curb winter pollution: No heavy vehicles from Oct-Feb

Delhi is world's most polluted city, says report; Kolkata takes second spot

Delhi is world's most polluted city, says report; Kolkata takes second spot

Delhi pollution control body issues order banning firecrackers till January 1

Delhi pollution control body issues order banning firecrackers till January 1

Punjab generates around 20 million tons of paddy straw annually. In 2020, scientists at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute had come up with a Pusa bio decomposer, a microbial solution, which can decompose stubble and turn into manure in 15-20 days. The Delhi government had provided it free to farmers in the capital to manage stubble in non-basmati rice fields in 2020 and 2021.

Also Read | God had to intervene and Aam Aadmi Party was formed, says Kejriwal

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News