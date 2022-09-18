God had to intervene and Aam Aadmi Party was formed, says Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal speaks during the Rashtriya Jan Pratinidhi Sammelan, at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Sunday the Aam Aadmi Party came into being in 2012 with the "god's intervention", and like a young lord Krishna did, it is slaying "big demons" -- corruption, inflation and unemployment.

The AAP's inception on November 26, 2012 -- 63 years to the day the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India in 1949 -- after several months of deliberations was "not just a coincidence", he told his party's first-ever national conclave at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

He said the political parties then had left "no stone unturned to insult the Constitution's Independence".

"The God had to then intervene and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was formed on November 26, 2012 to save the Constitution, exactly 63 years after the constituent assembly adopted it," Kejriwal said.

He said no other political party has ever grown at the speed and the scale the AAP has in just 10 years since its formation.

While the party has been able to form governments in Delhi and Punjab, it has a total of 1,446 elected representatives in urban local bodies and panchayats in 20 states and Union Territories, he said,

"The God has sown the seed of AAP in every state for the development of this country, giving us a huge responsibility," he said.

"In Delhi and Punjab, seeds have turned into trees and are comforting people with their soothing shadow and fruits. This seed will now turn into a tree in Gujarat also," he added.

Kejriwal said people are looking at the AAP for its honest politics and works done by its government in Delhi.

"The AAP is just a 10-year-old party -- a child.

It is fighting with powerful forces and killing many big demons like corruption, unemployment and price rise just the way Kanha (as a young lord Krishna is called) killed many big demons when he was young,” he said.

The BJP ridiculed Kejriwal for "likening" his party with ‘Kanha’.

He is a "megalomaniac" and "bayan bahadur" (one who makes big claims) who is "considering himself a God" after his party won polls in two states, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told a press conference.

"The man who took commission in liquor licenses compares himself to Kanha!" AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh hit back at the BJP spokesperson, questioning his "intellect".

"What to say about a person with such intellect. Kejriwal just praised Bhagwan Shri Krishna who finished those corrupt, atrocious, who spread hatred and terror. Kejriwal was giving an example of that," Singh said.

