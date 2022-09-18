Chhattisgarh Congress joins Rajasthan in calls to make Rahul Gandhi party president

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) also, a day before, unanimously passed a resolution to elevate vice-president Rahul Gandhi to the post.

Ahead of the upcoming polls to elect a new Congress president, the Chhattisgarh Congress committee on Sunday passed a resolution for Rahul Gandhi to become the president of the party, informed sources. This is the second Congres-ruled state that called for Rahul to be the party president.

The resolution was passed in a meeting of 310 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates (who will vote in party's presidential election) from Chhattisgarh chaired by Hussain Dalwai, state Congress communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla said. In June this year, the CPCC had passed a similar resolution that Rahul Gandhi should become the party president.

Congress had last month said the election for its president would be held on October 17. The result will be declared on October 19.

Talking to reporters, CM Baghel said he had moved the resolution for appointing Rahul Gandhi as the party's president, which was seconded by PCC chief Mohan Markam, state Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant, ministers TS Singh Deo, Shivkumar Dahariya and Premsai Singh Tekam.

To a query, Baghel said, “The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee today passed the resolution (to make Rahul Gandhi president) and the party's Rajasthan unit has also done this."

"If similar resolutions are passed in other states, then Rahul ji should rethink over it as the party's presidential election is nearing. Keeping in view the sentiments of all party workers, I think Rahul ji will agree (to become party chief)," he said.

Baghel said he and others also seconded another resolution moved by the PCC chief to authorise the Congress president to appoint the party's state chief and other office-bearers.

Both the resolutions were passed in the meeting, he added. ​

The resolution is only a call for support. The final decision in the matter, including other appointments such as Congress state president, is left for the party high command to decide.

