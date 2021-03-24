Image Source : PTI (FILE) Who is Justice NV Ramana: Meet the next Chief Justice of India

Justice NV Ramana, currently the second senior-most justice in the Supreme Court, is scheduled to take charge as the next Chief Justice of India on April 24. He will succeed 47th CJI SA Bobde. Justice Ramana's eight-year tenure in the Supreme Court will end on August 26, 2022.

Before joining the apex court, Justice Ramana was the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court and the acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court. He also served as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy.

Born in an agricultural family in 1957 in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Justive Ramana began practicing law in 1983. He has practiced in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Central and Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunals and the Supreme Court of India in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labour, Service and Election matters.

He also functioned as Additional Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh. He was appointed as a permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2000. He functioned as Acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013 to May 20, 2013.

He had participated in several National and International Conferences held in India and abroad and submitted papers on various topics of legal importance. He was elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court in September 2013 and later elevated as a Judge, Supreme Court of India on February 2014.

Specialized in Constitutional, Criminal, Service and Inter-State River laws, Justice Ramana is credited for authoring path-breaking judgments in tax, constitution, arbitration, and criminal law.

