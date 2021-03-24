CJI SA Bobde recommends Justice NV Ramana as his successor

Image Source : TWITTER/@BARANDBENCH CJI SA Bobde (L) recommends Justice NV Ramana (R) as his successor

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Wednesday recommended Justice NV Ramana as his successor. Justice Bobde, the 47th CJI, will demit the office on April 23. He assumed the office on November 18, 2019.

Justice Ramana will serve as the 48th Chief Justice of India. The recommendation was make in keeping with convention and seniority norms. The government had last week asked CJI Bobde to recommend his successor.

CJI Bobde has sent the recommendation to the Centre and handed over a copy of the same to Justice Ramana. As per norms, a written communication from the incumbent Chief Justice is sent a month before his retirement.

Justice Ramana will take over charge as the next Chief Justice of India on April 24. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer him the oath of office and secrecy. He is set to retire on August 26, 2022.

