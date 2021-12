Follow us on Image Source : PTI On Wednesday, West Bengal logged the biggest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases with over 1,000 fresh cases.

The West Bengal government on Thursday announced that all flights coming to Kolkata airport from the UK will be suspended from January 3 as the country is reporting a high number of Covid-19 cases.

On Wednesday, West Bengal logged the biggest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases with over 1,000 fresh cases.

Read the full statement here:

Follow Omicron LIVE updates HERE

ALSO READ | Covid cases skyrocketing in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, says Health Ministry

Latest India News