Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Karnataka reports 5 new cases

Thursday, December 30, 2021
     
The Health Minister informed that those who tested positive for Omicron include a 22-yr-old woman from Davanagere, who had travelled from USA. 

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 30, 2021 6:42 IST
Image Source : PTI.

A health worker uses a temperature screening device on tourists, in wake of rise in Omicron variant of coronavirus, at Junagarh fort in Bikaner. 

 

Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Karnataka has reported five new cases of Omicron variant, said State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday. Of these five new cases, one had travelled from the United States of America, another from the United States of America via Qatar, one returned from Dubai, one arrived from Ghana via Doha and one came from Mumbai. Of the five, four are male patients and one is female. The Health Minister informed that those who tested positive for Omicron include a 22-year-old woman from Davanagere, who had travelled from the USA, a 24-year-old man from Bengaluru, who came from USA via Qatar, a 53-year-old man from Tamil Nadu who arrived at KIAL from Dubai and a 61-year-old man from Bengaluru, travelled from Ghana via Doha. "All positive persons have been isolated and primary and secondary contacts have been identified and tested," Dr K Sudhakar said in a tweet. Karnataka on Wednesday reported 566 fresh COVID-19 cases, 245 recoveries, and six deaths. With the addition of new cases, the cumulative case tally in the state mounted to 30,05,798, of which 7,771 are active cases. The death toll is 38,324.

 

  Dec 30, 2021 6:41 AM (IST)

    Omicron infection numbers are high occurring in both vaccinated and unvaccinated: WHO chief scientist

    Multiple factors account for vaccine effectiveness. One is the vaccine itself, 2nd is biological factors like age- the older you are, the more vulnerable you are to the disease and 3rd factor is waning of immunity. Omicron infection numbers are high- occurring in both vaccinated and unvaccinated. But it appears that vaccines proving to be protective. The need for critical care doesn't seem to be going up. It's a good sign: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan  

