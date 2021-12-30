Covid cases skyrocketing in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, says Health Ministry

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A health official takes swab sample of a person on a street for COVID-19 test, amid concern over rising Omicron cases, in New Delhi

Highlights Centre has written to 8 states amid sudden surge in Covid cases

India has reported 961 cases of Covid's Omicron variant so far, Health Ministry said Thursday

Omicron spreads faster than the Delta variant but has proved less fatal so far

India Covid Latest Update: India reported more than 10,000 daily new Covid cases after 33 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Addressing the media on Covid-19 situation in the country, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said there is a need for heightened vigil in view of sharp increase in cases.

The Union health ministry has written to eight states and UTs to enhance testing, strengthen hospital preparedness, increase the pace and coverage of COVID-19 vaccination drive and ensure strict enforcement of restrictions to counter the spread of the infection.

Health Ministry Briefing on Covid Situation: Top Points

The weekly positivity rate of more than 10% is being noted in 8 districts including 6 districts from Mizoram, one from Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata in West Bengal. The weekly case positivity rate is between 5-10% in 14 districts

Maharashtra, WB, TN, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat emerging as states/UTs of concern on basis of weekly COVID-19 cases and positivity

On average, India reported more than 8,000 cases per day last week. Overall case positivity rate stands at 0.92%. From Dec 26 onwards, the country has been reporting 10,000 daily cases

There are 961 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus in India, out of which 320 patients have recovered

Evidence shows Omicron variant has growth advantage over Delta with doubling time of 2-3 days

