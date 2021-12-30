Covid cases skyrocketing in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, says Health Ministry

Highlights
- Centre has written to 8 states amid sudden surge in Covid cases
- India has reported 961 cases of Covid's Omicron variant so far, Health Ministry said Thursday
- Omicron spreads faster than the Delta variant but has proved less fatal so far
India Covid Latest Update: India reported more than 10,000 daily new Covid cases after 33 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Addressing the media on Covid-19 situation in the country, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said there is a need for heightened vigil in view of sharp increase in cases.
The Union health ministry has written to eight states and UTs to enhance testing, strengthen hospital preparedness, increase the pace and coverage of COVID-19 vaccination drive and ensure strict enforcement of restrictions to counter the spread of the infection.
ALSO READ: Covid cases outnumber recoveries in India as daily numbers rise by 30%; inoculation at 143 crore
Health Ministry Briefing on Covid Situation: Top Points
- India reported more than 10,000 daily new Covid cases after 33 days; need for heightened vigil in view of sharp increase in cases
- The weekly positivity rate of more than 10% is being noted in 8 districts including 6 districts from Mizoram, one from Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata in West Bengal. The weekly case positivity rate is between 5-10% in 14 districts
- Maharashtra, WB, TN, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat emerging as states/UTs of concern on basis of weekly COVID-19 cases and positivity
- On average, India reported more than 8,000 cases per day last week. Overall case positivity rate stands at 0.92%. From Dec 26 onwards, the country has been reporting 10,000 daily cases
- There are 961 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus in India, out of which 320 patients have recovered
- Evidence shows Omicron variant has growth advantage over Delta with doubling time of 2-3 days
ALSO READ: Omicron: Can't impose COVID restrictions everywhere as it may impact economy, says Mamata Banerjee