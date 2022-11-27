West Bengal: 10 students electrocuted in South 24 Parganas, 5 hospitalized

Follow us on Image Source : ANI West Bengal: 10 students electrocuted in South 24 Parganas

West Bengal: At least ten students of a hostel were electrocuted in South 24 Parganas district. Following the incident, five were immediately rushed to the Kakdwip Super Specialty Hospital.

According to reports, Students were electrocuted due to a broken power cable.

Man along with his 5 dogs electrocuted in Tamil Nadu

In a similar kind of incident reported from Tamil Nadu on November 13, a 35-year-old hunter and his five dogs were electrocuted when they came in contact with a live electric fence erected around a farm near Aranganallur in Madurai district.

The incident happened when the deceased Manickam, 35, along with L. Karuppusamy, 29, and R. Manoj, 27, had gone for hunting hares at night.

According to reports, Manickam and his five dogs came in contact with the live electric fence and were electrocuted instantly. His friends managed to escape.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: Man along with his 5 dogs electrocuted in Madurai

Latest India News