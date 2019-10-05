Water supply in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh to be affected till October 24

Image Source : PTI Water supply in 15 districts of UP to be affected

Water supply in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh will be affected with the closure of the Ganga canal till October 24. The canal is being closed for clearing silt and routine annual maintenance, officials said on Saturday. The annual closure of the canal has been enforced from Friday midnight.

Districts that will be affected include Aligarh, Bullandshar, Eta, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Hathras, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar, a Uttar Pradesh irrigation department official said.

Meanwhile, farmers are advised to use private water sources like tube-wells and pumping sets to irrigate their fields, he added.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ajay Kumar said, sand mining will not be allowed during the canal closure and strict action will be taken against the offenders.

Every year around this time, the Ganga canal is closed by the UP irrigation department and during the time of the closure, various social organisations and academic institutions also engage themselves in cleaning the river bed.

