Video shows protesters, police pelting stones at each other in Gorakhpur

Protesters, police pelt stones at each other in Gorakhpur

Protesters went berserk in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur during demonstrations against the amended citizenship law on Friday. Protests were held after Friday prayers with agitators pelting stones at police personnel.

Police fired teargas shells to disperse the violent protesters outside Anjuman Islamia in the Khoonipur area.

People in large numbers gathered outside mosques such as Jama Masjid and Madina Masjid and demonstrated on roads against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens.

Tension prevailed in Ghantaghar, Shahmaroof, Nakhas, Khoonipur and Ismailpur areas. Police lathicharged protesters in Nakhas.