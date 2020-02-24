Northeast Delhi boils: Man brandishes pistol during clash between anti-CAA protestors, supporters | Video

Image Source : PTI/TWITTER Northeast Delhi boils: Man brandishes pistol during clash between anti-CAA protestors, supporters

The National Capital of Delhi witnessed violent clashes for the second consecutive day, centred around Maujpur and Jaffrabad areas, leaving four persons dead and 37 injured. Security was beefed up in the violence-affected areas where protestors of both hues allegedly gutted shops, cars and houses in the residential locality. A road joining Jaffrabad to Maujpur turned into a war-zone after people started pelting stones. Delhi Police fired tear gas and resorted to lathi-charge to manage the mobs, but uneasy calm still prevails in violence-afflicted areas, as of Monday evening.

Amid the violence, a man wearing a red t-shirt was seen brandishing a pistol and threatening people in broad daylight, without any fear of the cameras or police. The video of the man opened fire at people, went viral on social media.

In the video, he can be seen walking with the gun and speaking or rather threatening another man. After a few seconds, he starts firing in the air.

On Sunday evening, the clash broke out after people in large number came out to protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Chand Bagh area of Jaffrabad, and blocked the roads. The entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations have been closed as the situation continues to remain tense.

