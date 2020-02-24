Northeast Delhi on boil: 8 CRPF companies deployed as 4 killed, 37 injured in CAA violence

Image Source : PTI Northeast Delhi on boil: 8 CRPF companies deployed as 2 killed, 37 injured in CAA violence

As violence intensified in northeast Delhi, a total of eight CRPF companies have been deployed in the area on Monday including two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and one company of women security personnel. Additional security forces have been deployed in Khajuri Khas area to maintain the law and order situation. The security beefed up in northeast Delhi after a head constable and three civilians lost their lives while 37 police personnel were injured during stone-pelting in Jaffrabad and Maujpur area.

Meanwhile, around 20 people, who got injured during a violent protest, are receiving treatment at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. They are admitted in the casualty ward with serious injuries.

According to Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, additional forces have been deployed in Delhi to maintain law and order situation in violence-affected areas.

On the other hand, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on violence in North East Delhi assured that senior officers are in the field and sufficient forces have been deployed. The situation is under control.

Joint Police Commissioner (Eastern Range), Alok Kumar said, "Police stationed at strategically located areas where there is a potential of disturbance like Jafrabad, Seelampur, Maujpur, Gautampuri, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Mustafabad, Wazirabad, Shiv Vihar."

Meanwhile, Delhi Police appealed to the people to maintain peace and not to believe in rumours in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi during protests for and against the new citizenship law.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC, which bans the assembly of four or more people, have been imposed in those areas of northeast Delhi that witnessed violence.

"Some incidents of violence and arson have been reported in areas of North East District, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur.

"It is appealed to the people of Delhi and particularly to the North East District to maintain peace and harmony and not to believe in any rumours. It is also appealed to the media not to circulate any disturbing pictures which may further aggravate the situation," the police said.

