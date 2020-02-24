Anti-CAA protesters torch two houses, fire tender at Jaffrabad and Maujpur

Image Source : PTI Protesters torch two houses, fire tender at Jaffrabad and Maujpur

Tension escalated in northeast Delhi with protesters torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where pro and anti-CAA groups clashed for the second consecutive day on Monday and hurled stones at each other. Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad. Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesters. According to officials, a fire tender was damaged by the protesters after it responded to a fire call in the area.

The Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area.

"Entry & exit of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

Entry and exit were closed at the Jaffrabad metro station for over 24 hours.

Clashes broke out on Sunday evening between pro and anti-CAA groups near Jaffrabad after a large number of people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) blocked a road, while similar sit-ins were launched in several other parts of the national capital.

Also Read | Internet services suspended in Aligarh after anti-CAA protestors clash with police

Also Read | Mumbai: Clashes break out due to shattered car windshield by cricket ball; 6 injured